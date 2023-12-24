Seahawks list Jordyn Brooks as questionable to return vs. Titans

The Seahawks just started the second quarter of a scoreless classic trap game against the Titans. More bad news – Jordyn Brooks may be done for the day.

Brooks was spotted on the CBS broadcast limping off the field with the aid of two trainers then put in the blue medical tent. Now the Seahawks are listing him as questionable to return with an ankle injury.

.@Seahawks injury update: LB Jordyn Brooks is Questionable (ankle). — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) December 24, 2023

The next man up at linebacker for Seattle is Devin Bush, who was already putting in a significant role as a big nickel linebacker against the Titans run game. Now Bush will be gettting an even more significant role, at least as long as Brooks remains out.

The Titans lead 7-0 courtesy of a trick play touchdown pass by Derrick Henry.

