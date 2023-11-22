Seahawks list Geno Smith as questionable to face 49ers

There's been optimism around the Seahawks this week about quarterback Geno Smith's chances of playing against the 49ers on Thursday night and head coach Pete Carroll expressed more of it Wednesday, but the team isn't saying that he's a sure thing to be in the lineup.

Smith is listed as questionable to play on the team's final injury report ahead of their Thanksgiving game. Smith was injured on a hit by Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald in the second half of last Sunday's win, but he was able to return for the final offensive possession of the game.

While there's hope for Smith, the Seahawks are set to play without running back Kenneth Walker III. Walker injured his oblique last weekeend.

The Seahawks are set to get safety Jamal Adams back from a knee injury after he avoided an injury designation. Defensive back Jerrick Reed won't play after tearing his ACL, however, and wide receiver Dareke Young (abdomen) joins Walker in the doubtful group.

Right tackle Abraham Lucas (knee) is listed as questionable. He will need to be activated from injured reserve, but Carroll said on Wednesday that he's not expected to play.