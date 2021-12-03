The Seahawks list left guard Damien Lewis as doubtful for Sunday’s game. Lewis dislocated his elbow, has a shoulder issue and has another medical issue that Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reports is the removal of a perineal cyst.

Kyle Fuller is expected to start for Lewis for the second consecutive week.

The Seahawks also list three running backs as questionable, which is the reason they signed Adrian Peterson to the practice squad this week. Chris Carson is on season-ending injured reserve with a neck injury. Alex Collins (abdomen), Rashaad Penny (hamstring) and Travis Homer (calf) are questionable.

Collins leads the team with 101 carries for 395 yards and two touchdowns. Homer has 11 carries for 66 yards, and Penny 17 carries for 43 yards.

No other players received an injury designation.

Seahawks list Damien Lewis as doubtful, three running backs as questionable originally appeared on Pro Football Talk