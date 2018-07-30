Seahawks linebacker Joshua Perry retires

Citing his sixth concussion of his career, and concerns about his future, Seahawks linebacker Joshua Perry announced his retirement.

Perry made the announcement via social media, saying his decision came after the latest concussion.

“It wasn’t from a high velocity, big contact play,” he said. “It was a very pedestrian thing, and that was a huge concern to me.

“The last thing I want to do is put the health of my brain and my future wellbeing in jeopardy over a game and a paycheck.”

A 2016 fourth-round pick of the Chargers, Perry bounced between the Colts practice squad and active roster last year. He signed with the Seahawks in June.