Seahawks linebacker Jordyn Brooks headed for knee surgery

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll was able to provide a number of player injury updates during his final press conference of the season on Monday. Carroll said linebacker Jordyn Brooks, who suffered a torn ACL in Seattle’s win over the Jets, will undergo surgery in the next couple of days.

While Brooks’ prognosis won’t be evident until after the operation, Carroll is hopeful he won’t miss time to start next year.

“We’re going to count on him being ready to go, but I’m saying that in all optimism because they haven’t gone in and taken a look at what it looks like yet,” Carroll cautioned. “It’s a long recovery, it’s late in the year, it’s a hard race against time for him to make it, but he’s such a well-conditioned guy and he’s such a good worker and his mentality is so strong, I think he’ll get as much out of it as you can.”

Brooks truly emerged as a leader this season – his third in the NFL – and his injury was a huge blow to Seattle’s defense.

“He’s a really big factor – he needed the time, as we changed principles and stuff that he did, he needed the time to really grow with it,” Carroll said. “He was making a bunch of tackles, but he’ll be better, he’ll be much improved. Jordyn, really, he’s a centerpiece, he’s such a good player, and we’ll continue to lean on him that way.

“So, fingers crossed that he’ll make it back and be ready to go for the season.”

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire