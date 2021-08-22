Seahawks linebacker carted off the field after kickoff vs. Broncos

Tim Weaver
·1 min read
Sometimes the preseason is just terrible. The Seattle Seahawks have already seen the worst of it this evening.

Linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven played very well last week against the Raiders, but he’s already been knocked out of the game – and probably longer. He was injured on the opening kickoff against the Broncos and had to be carted off the field. On the broadcast it’s been described as a left knee injury. He has been ruled out to return tonight.

Burr-Kirven is entering his third year in the league. In 32 games he’s totaled 16 tackles, mostly seeing action on special teams. Just awful.

