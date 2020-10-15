Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner won’t retire until his wish is granted

Bobby Wagner won’t retire until his wish is granted originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

You may have noticed, even though it was really hard to miss, the Seattle Seahawks sporting their ‘Action Green’ uniforms last Sunday against the visiting Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football.

At the beginning of the 2016 season, Nike and the NFL unveiled new ‘color rush’ uniforms for all 32 teams. Seattle was the only combination that featured bright green from shoulder to toe. Some love it, some hate it.

Unlike the college level where it seems like football teams have endless uniform possibilities (cough, cough the Oregon Ducks), the NFL has always taken the more traditional route in the uniform game: an away look, a home look, or a combination of the two while also wearing the same helmet each game.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson nearly broke the internet in the Pacific Northwest when he posted himself in a throwback Seahawks uniform… The amount of positive reaction to seeing this was amazing.

The Seahawks ditched the silver helmets and royal blue uniforms to the navy blue uniforms in 2002. And then the Seahawks changed to what you see today back in 2012.

Now, Bobby Wagner wants a say in the uniform game.

In a podcast called ‘Truss Levelz’ featuring former Saints teammates Cameron Jordan and Mark Ingram on The Players’ Tribune, the two interviewed the Seahawks Pro Bowl linebacker. Wagner, given the Jordan Brand ambassador and fashion guru that he is, weighed in on a uniform combination he wants to see to come to fruition: an all black combo.

And might we say, these are pretty slick.

Bobby Wagner says on the Truss Levelz @PlayersTribune podcast that he’s not retiring until he convinces Nike to do an all-black #Seahawks jersey with green trim. Bobby deserves immediate HOF induction if he makes this happen. So 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/O8QN45J7nf — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) October 15, 2020

“I’m trying to get Nike to agree on this. We gonna get black jerseys with lime green trim.

While these uniforms are slick indeed, we are at a crossroads with supporting it, because that would also mean Wagner is cool with retiring once these are unveiled. The nine-year pro has still got plenty of years left…

