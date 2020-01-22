Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner will sit out of Pro Bowl

The Seattle Seahawks will now have just two players in the 2020 Pro Bowl game on Sunday.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and his staff will coach the NFC roster, but one of his players will be at home resting. In an interview with NFL Network's Omar Ruiz at the NFL's Huddle for 100 event, Carroll confirmed All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner will not participate in Sunday's game.

Caught up with NFC coach Pete Carroll to kick off Pro Bowl week - as he was promoting an NFL Huddle for 100 event - to get his thoughts on coaching in the Pro Bowl for the first time, his QB Russell Wilson & LB Bobby Wagner, who's sitting out because of a knee injury👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/tBhrD4dup7 — Omar Ruiz (@OmarDRuiz) January 21, 2020

"Bobby's OK," Carroll said of Wagner's ailing knee injury. "Bobby had something he didn't really know he had. He found out in the exit interviews that he had a little problem with his knee that needs rest. I don't think he has to do anything for it, but he has to miss this game."

That means just two Seahawks will participate on the Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida: Quarterback Russell Wilson and cornerback Shaquille Griffin.

Wilson will make his fifth appearance in the NFL's All-Star game and also participate in the Skills Competition.

"Russell did have a great season," Carroll said. "From the start all the way to the finish of it, all the way to final game, the final opportunity, he was battling. He's such a great competitor. It's just come through. He's just continued to grow as a player. This was his best year I think."

Griffin will play in his first Pro Bowl after being named to the NFC squad as a replacement for Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore.

"He's really improved in the three years he's been with us," Carroll said of Griffin. "He's a fantastic player for us now and it's great that he gets recognized to be part of this."

Carroll also shared his thoughts on coaching in the Pro Bowl for the first time, as well as the two possible rule changes the league will experiment with during this weekend's Pro Bowl. Listen to his full interview with Ruiz here.

