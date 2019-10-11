Seahawks likely without LT Duane Brown vs. Myles Garrett, Browns

(UPDATED Friday at 3:51 p.m. PT following a few roster moves)

Pete Carroll referred to Duane Brown's performance against the Rams as "heroic." Seattle's head coach was referring to how much pain Brown played through in the Seahawks primetime win in Week 5.

If I'm reading between the lines of M.D. Carroll correctly, that means the Seahawks will be without their starting left tackle against the Cleveland Browns and potentially longer. Brown is listed as doubtful with a bicep injury that has clearly gotten worse since he originally suffered it against the Saints in Week 3.

"It's not responding as well as we'd hoped," Carroll said of Brown's bicep.

Ethan Pocic (mid back) was place on Injured Reserve on Friday. Adrian Colbert was also waived so that Seattle could promote tight end Jacob Hollister and guard Jordan Roos to the active roster off of the practice squad.

Seattle's starting offensive line on Sunday, from left to right, will likely be as follows: George Fant, Mike Iupati, Justin Britt, Jamarco Jones and Germain Ifedi.

Carroll, of course, didn't say as much but the lineup is fairly easy to predict because Seattle simply doesn't have any other options. It will be curious to see what the Seahawks do with Fant's role of the extra tight/extra offensive lineman in heavy sets. Luke Willson is likely to see a ton of reps in order to help out the depleted offensive line.

None of this is ideal news ahead of a matchup against the AFC's sack leader Myles Garrett, who has seven through five games. It also goes without saying that Seattle can't afford another injury to the offensive line on Sunday.

There's no reason why the Seahawks can't still beat the Browns and improve to 5-1, but Friday's news certainly evens the playing field.

