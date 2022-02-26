Seahawks likely to prioritize keeping Duane Brown in free agency

Last year, the Seahawks appeared likely to let left tackle Duane Brown walk in free agency. Brown sat out training camp practices as he sought a contract extension, and although the Seahawks did re-work his deal, he said the contract he got wasn’t what he was hoping for.

But with Brown now set to hit free agency on March 16, it’s looking like the Seahawks will prioritize keeping Brown around.

Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times writes that after Brown played all 17 games in 2021 and particularly impressed the team with his play late in the season, Seattle now appears more likely to run it back with Brown and other key players and try to improve in 2022 on their disappointing 7-10 record in 2021.

If they can’t get a deal done with Brown in free agency, that would leave a fairly large hole on their offensive line. The best path may be staying put with Brown.

