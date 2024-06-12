Seahawks LG Laken Tomlinson discusses secrets of his durability

The most senior member of the Seahawks offensive line last year was Jason Peters, who provided some badly-needed experience for a relatively young unit. This year that title goes to Laken Tomlinson, who’s projected to start at left guard in place of Damien Lewis, who signed wit the Panthers in free agency.

Yesterday Seahawks beat reporters got to speak with Tomlinson after getting to interview both Boye Mafe and DK Metcalf. Tomlinson was asked how he’s managed to only miss one game in his entire NFL career, which began back in 2015 when the Lions picked him in the first round of the draft. Tomlinson credited a combination of good luck, God and hard work. Watch.

Left guard Laken Tomlinson, signed by the Seahawks in April (one year, $1.21M) has been the definition of an Ironman. He’s missed only one game in his nine-year NFL career and just nine offensive snaps over the past five seasons combined. How has he done it? pic.twitter.com/BljBpR0ViG — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) June 11, 2024

Tomlinson’s toughness and experience are welcome attributes for this offensive line. However, fans probably shouldn’t fall in love too much – Tomlinson only signed a one-year deal worth a total of $1.21 million. At 32 years old, odds are Seattle will be looking to find his long-term replacement in next year’s draft.

