Seahawks LG Damien Lewis suffers major leg injury, gets carted off the field

The last thing you want to see is a serious injury in a preseason game. The Seattle Seahawks have suffered what appears to be a bad one in tonight’s contest with the Chicago Bears.

Left guard Damien Lewis was just carted off at Lumen Field after going down with what appears to be a major leg injury. While there are no specifics yet he was spotted wearing an air cast, which is never a good sign.

Entire Seahawks team on the field as starting LG Damien Lewis leaves in a car with what appears to be an air cast over his leg. ⁦@thenewstribune⁩ pic.twitter.com/PaB2TiDKSx — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 19, 2022

If Lewis misses significant time, the obvious replacement is switch-hitting backup guard Phil Haynes, who was the team’s highest-graded player by PFF in last week’s loss to the Steelers.

Haynes has indeed come in to replace Lewis at left guard and the Bears lead 10-0 early in the second quarter.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire