Seahawks: We have to let legal process play out with Aldon Smith

Josh Alper
·1 min read
Aldon Smith‘s arrest on a battery charge was a topic at a Wednesday press conference with Seahawks General Manager John Schneider and head coach Pete Carroll.

Smith was arrested due to an incident that occurred days after agreeing to a contract to join the Seahawks as an edge rusher. The Seahawks issued a statement at the time saying they were gathering information and Schneider didn’t have much to add on Wednesday.

He said the case is “not something” the Seahawks can talk about right now and that they have to let the “legal process” play out before making any further comment or taking any action.

Schneider said in 2012 that the team would never take a player that had hit a female and said it remained a deal-breaker for the team when they drafted defensive end Frank Clark despite an arrest on a domestic violence charge that was later reduced to disorderly conduct. Schneider said Wednesday that he’s learned not to make “blanket statements” because each situation is different.

Seahawks: We have to let legal process play out with Aldon Smith originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

