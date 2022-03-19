Seahawks legends, players and reporters share tributes to John Clayton

Tim Weaver
ESPN’s NFL writer and reporter John Clayton died on Friday at the age of 67. Judging by the outpouring of responses from around the league, Clayton had a profound impact on everyone touched by his work.

Here’s what Seattle Seahawks legends, current players, analysts and beat reporters are sharing about Clayton.

Walter Jones

Russell Wilson

Justin Forsett

Duane Brown

Malcolm Smith

Brock Huard

Seahawks

Tyler Lockett

Quandre Diggs

Gregg Bell

Kenny Mayne

Brady Henderson

Mariners

Mina Kimes

Mike Sando

Adam Schefter

John Boyle

Bob Condotta

Mike Dugar

Chris Mortensen

Corbin Smith

