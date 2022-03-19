Seahawks legends, players and reporters share tributes to John Clayton

ESPN’s NFL writer and reporter John Clayton died on Friday at the age of 67. Judging by the outpouring of responses from around the league, Clayton had a profound impact on everyone touched by his work.

Here’s what Seattle Seahawks legends, current players, analysts and beat reporters are sharing about Clayton.

Walter Jones

I want to send my sincere condolences to John Clayton's family. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. Thank you for your time and the love you always poured into your profession. You are a role model to many, in life and sport. RIP. pic.twitter.com/ECTyYgzT5u — WALTER JONES (@BigWalt71) March 19, 2022

Russell Wilson

We will all miss your words and brilliance @JohnClaytonNFL #RIPJohnClayton — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) March 19, 2022

Justin Forsett

RIP John! He was a good dude and always encouraged me when we crossed paths. https://t.co/SCZuVLkUro — Justin Forsett (@JForsett) March 19, 2022

Duane Brown

Malcolm Smith

An interview with John Clayton made me feel like “dang I’m really in the NFL” Rest In Peace. An honor to cross paths. — Malcolm Smith (@MalcSmitty) March 19, 2022

Brock Huard

Hug your friends & hold tight your loved ones

My heart aches for Pat Clayton & may the Professor @JohnClaytonNFL Rest In Peace — Brock Huard (@BrockHuard) March 19, 2022

Seahawks

Heartbroken. 💔 Rest In Peace, The Professor. pic.twitter.com/xFGdTYstnT — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) March 19, 2022

Tyler Lockett

RIP john sending prayers to your family https://t.co/eCHvrou0Hb — Tyler Lockett (@TDLockett12) March 19, 2022

Quandre Diggs

RIP to a legend! @JohnClaytonNFL You all will be missed! — Nino (@qdiggs6) March 19, 2022

Gregg Bell

Damn. Please give the ones you love a hug, if you are so fortunate. Be well. — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) March 19, 2022

Kenny Mayne

Known him since the old days. He was at the Tacoma News Tribune. Always there to inform and support.

Sadness..RIP John Clayton. — Kenny Mayne (@Kenny_Mayne) March 19, 2022

Brady Henderson

I don't know how he made time to sleep, let alone be as devoted of a husband as he was. I also got a kick out of his quirks, like his penchant for prefacing things with "let's put it this way." Well, let's put it this way: there will never be another John Clayton. RIP, Professor. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) March 19, 2022

Mariners

We join the sports community in mourning the passing of Hall of Fame broadcaster and Seattle legend, John Clayton. Our thoughts are with his friends and family. pic.twitter.com/PG3lY0aanh — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) March 19, 2022

Mina Kimes

Like a lot of Seattle sports fans, I looked up to John; I’ll never forget when he emerged from Hall of Fame voting to tell me, excitedly, that Kenny Easley got in. He loved Seahawks football and we loved him for it. RIP to a kind, thoughtful man. https://t.co/HLUjXurkir — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) March 19, 2022

Mike Sando

RIP John Clayton, hard to believe he’s gone. Rose to become all-time great NFL beat reporter & later an @espn icon, but never forgot his Braddock, PA roots. No one more dogged, more dedicated. Truly one of a kind. Heartbroken for Pat. He loved her so much. ⁦@JohnClaytonNFL⁩ pic.twitter.com/i9Fl0GJkwJ — Mike Sando (@SandoNFL) March 19, 2022

Adam Schefter

John Boyle

RIP to an absolute titan in our industry. John was obviously an incredible reporter, but he was also just a great guy who would treat you the same whether you were a household name or a young reporter at a local newspaper nobody outside of your circulation area had ever heard of. https://t.co/8vtOb4VJWK — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) March 19, 2022

Bob Condotta

This is really tough news. I knew John for almost 30 years and everything you'll hear about how hard-working and supportive he was is true. Best wishes to his, Pat. https://t.co/sysOx6foP3 — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) March 19, 2022

Mike Dugar

RIP to the homie @JohnClaytonNFL, man. A legend foreal foreal. He’ll be missed. 🙏🏽 — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) March 19, 2022

Chris Mortensen

John Clayton passed away today at a Seattle area hospital. His wife Pat and sister Amy were at his side and communicated earlier he passed peacefully after a brief illness.

We loved John. We are mourning his loss.

Pat has asked the @Seahawks to release further information. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) March 19, 2022

Corbin Smith

No. No. No. Not the professor. It can't be. Such a huge loss for everyone who loves the NFL. It was an absolute honor to have been able to speak with him a few times. Such a nice, kind man and a pioneer in the industry. Absolutely gutted by this news. https://t.co/bkBBFaKmfM — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) March 19, 2022

