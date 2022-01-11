Seahawks legend Shaun Alexander shares support for Rashaad Penny

The Seahawks have a proud history of big-bodied, explosive running backs leading their rushing attacks even before the Pete Carroll era. The best of them was Shaun Alexander, who had a relatively short career in the NFL but did things no other Seattle back has done, even Marshawn Lynch. Alexander remains the only league MVP in franchise history – which he won for a ridiculous 2005 season that saw him post 1,880 rushing yards and 27 touchdowns.

The next power back to take up the torch appears to be Rashaad Penny, who is coming off an incomparable finish to the 2021 season. Among other things, Penny became the first Seahawks running back since Alexander to post 130+ rushing yards in three straight games.

Mr. Touchdown shared that fact on Twitter to show his support for Penny.

Penny later shared his thanks in return.

Most of Penny’s career has been slowed by injuries and inconsistency. However, over these last five games he’s proven that not only can he be a quality starter, he might just be the best rusher in football.

Seattle did not pick up Penny’s fifth-year option, which means he’ll become a free agent in a few weeks. If there’s one offensive player they absolutely have to bring back, it’s him.

