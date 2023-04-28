Seahawks legend K.J. Wright predicted the Devon Witherspoon pick

Not many people thought that the Seattle Seahawks would be picking Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon at the No. 5 overall spot. At least one guy saw it coming, though.

Watch legendary former Seattle linebacker K.J. Wright hit the bullseye with his pick prediction in an interview last week with KOIN News.

Last week we spoke with KJ Wright (@KJ_WRIGHT34) about who he thought the Seahawks would pick in the fifth spot… Ladies and gents, he nailed it. pic.twitter.com/oiJcsgcqhC — Brenna Greene (@BrennaGreene_) April 28, 2023

Wright will also be announcing one of the team’s two second-round picks later this evening.

More NFL Draft!

