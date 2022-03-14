Seahawks legend Jon Ryan volunteers his services at quarterback

The Seahawks need a new quarterback after agreeing to trade Russell Wilson to the Broncos. At the moment their best options to start Week 1 of the 2022 season are Geno Smith and Drew Lock – a far from ideal situation.

One Seattle legend is volunteering his services. Here’s what former Seahawks punter Jon Ryan shared on Twitter last night.

I heard the @Seahawks are looking for a new quarterback. I’ll just place my resume right here. pic.twitter.com/rlisgJRvtr — Jon Ryan (@JonRyan9) March 14, 2022

Ryan is of course the greatest and most clutch performer in playoff-franchise history, having a perfect passer rating at 158.3 and the most epic touchdown of all time.

In the regular season, Ryan completed three of four passes, totaling 54 yards and a 116.7 passer rating.

