Seahawks legend Jon Ryan volunteers his services at quarterback

Tim Weaver
·1 min read
The Seahawks need a new quarterback after agreeing to trade Russell Wilson to the Broncos. At the moment their best options to start Week 1 of the 2022 season are Geno Smith and Drew Lock – a far from ideal situation.

One Seattle legend is volunteering his services. Here’s what former Seahawks punter Jon Ryan shared on Twitter last night.

Ryan is of course the greatest and most clutch performer in playoff-franchise history, having a perfect passer rating at 158.3 and the most epic touchdown of all time.

In the regular season, Ryan completed three of four passes, totaling 54 yards and a 116.7 passer rating.

