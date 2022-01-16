Seahawks leadership had ‘no job security talk’ in end of season meeting

When they were at their lowest point, some Seahawks fans felt certain that major changes were coming this offseason. It goes to show just how far removed most of us are from the process that Seattle didn’t even discuss the possibility of making a significant change in leadership.

According to a report by Chris Mortensen at ESPN, the Seahawks’ brass held their annual end of season meeting Thursday and job security didn’t even come up.

Yes, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and GM John Schneider met Thursday with owner Jody Allen but a well-placed source said it was usual end of season review, a look ahead and no job security talk.

All systems are go with Carroll, Schneider and QB Russell Wilson, source said. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) January 16, 2022

This meshes with what coach Pete Carroll had been saying the last several weeks – that he and general manager John Schneider were in great shape. Seattle has also stated that it has no intention of trading franchise quarterback Russell Wilson.

However, as Carroll pointed out in a recent interview, “unpredictable stuff” happens every offseason.

In regards to Wilson’s heavily speculated future, today’s report from NFL Network suggests he wants to “explore his options” once again.

