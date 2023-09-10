Seahawks lead Rams 13-7 at halftime

There haven’t been many surprises in the Week 1 matchup between the Rams and Seahawks, with Seattle taking a 13-7 lead into halftime.

The Seahawks scored on each of their first three possessions, with Jason Myers hitting a pair of field goals and quarterback Geno Smith finding receiver DK Metcalf for a 10-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

Then after blocking a 57-yard field goal, Seattle was in a position to get more points. But Myers banged his 39-yard field goal attempt off the right upright to keep the score at 13-7.

Smith finished the first half 13-of-18 passing for 103 yards with a touchdown. Metcalf had three catches for 47 yards with a TD. Running back Kenneth Walker had nine carries for 53 yards.

The Rams got on the board with their first possession, as running back Kyren Williams punched in a 1-yard touchdown to cap a 16-play drive. But it was tough sledding for the offense from there, as the second drive ended in a punt. The third drive ended with the blocked field goal. And while the club attempted a 56-yard field goal to finish the half, Brett Maher’s attempt was wide right.

Matthew Stafford finished the half 11-of-18 passing for 134 yards. Rookie Puka Nacua led the way for Los Angeles’ offense with five catches for 71 yards.

The Rams are set to receive the second-half kickoff.