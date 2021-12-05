Seahawks take the lead over 49ers with Tyler Lockett touchdown

God knows how this one is going to end, but if nothing else Russell Wilson looks a lot better than he did the previous three games.

Watch Wilson float one into the end zone for Tyler Lockett’s fourth touchdown of the season, giving the Seahawks the lead over the 49ers.

Russ drops it in the bucket to Lockett and the @Seahawks take the lead! #Seahawks 📺: #SFvsSEA on CBS

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/UiDBKDcLts — NFL (@NFL) December 5, 2021

