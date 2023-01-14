Seahawks take lead going into halftime on Jason Myers’ 56-yard field goal

Thank you Jimmie Ward.

Thanks to this foolish hit on a sliding Geno Smith with one second left in the first half, the Seahawks were set up to score going into the break.

What a cheap shot by Ward on Genopic.twitter.com/xksvPVSy5T — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 14, 2023

On the next play, Seattle kicker Myers connected on a 56-yard field goal, giving Seattle a one-point lead going into halftime.

That's our Pro Bowl kicker! 🥹 📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/gFI8OxCtnJ — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) January 14, 2023

Instead of the blowout everybody expected, this one feels like it’s going to be a classic. The Seahawks lead 17-16 at halftime.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire