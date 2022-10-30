Seahawks lead Giants 10-7 at halftime

The Seahawks defense has completely overwhelmed the Giants offense through 30 minutes of play in Seattle, but the home team doesn’t have much of a lead to show for that effort.

The Seahawks struck first with a DK Metcalf touchdown catch, but a turnover by Tyler Lockett and a failure to come up with another touchdown after a Giants turnover mean it is a 10-7 Seahawks lead at halftime.

Lockett caught a short pass from Geno Smith on a first down from their own 2-yard-line and Giants cornerback Adoree' Jackson stripped him of the ball. Jackson recovered and Saquon Barkley scored from a yard out two plays later.

The Giants forced a Seahawks punt on the next drive, but punt returner Richie James lost the ball and the Seahawks recovered inside the Giants’ 20-yard-line. The Giants defense stood tough despite the bad circumstances and the Seahawks had to settle for a Jason Myers field goal to break the tie.

Smith is 15-of-24 for 95 yards and the touchdown to Metcalf. Ken Walker has been limited to 20 yards on nine carries.

The Giants have 46 yards of offense and three first downs so far, but they get the ball to start the second half and a couple of big plays could be all it takes to put them in the lead.

