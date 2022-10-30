Seahawks lead Giants 10-7: First half highlights and recap

It’s another low scoring affair at Lumen Field, as the Seattle Seahawks and New York Giants are locked in a defensive slugfest. The typically highflying Seahawks offense has been grounded this afternoon thanks to a stout defensive effort from the G-Men.

Seattle started the game with three consecutive drives ending in a punt. Eventually, they broke through and found the endzone for the game’s first points, but they had to earn every yard. The Seahawks marched for 15 plays, and had to convert two separate fourth downs deep in New York’s red zone before finally finding DK Metcalf open for a score.

New York’s ensuing drive resulted in a punt, which was downed at Seattle’s two-yard line. It proved quite advantageous for the Giants, as Tyler Lockett fumbled on the first play of the drive. New York quickly recovered and scored their first points of the day two plays later to tie the game at 7-7.

Aside from giving up a touchdown after being put in terrible field position, the Seahawks defense has been lights out against the Giants. New York only has three first downs the entire half and didn’t record their first one until the second quarter. The Giants have 46 net yards on the afternoon, with only nine coming via the air.

Seattle punted in their possession following the touchdown, but New York gave the ball right back to them after tight end Will Dissly forced Richie James to fumble the punt return.

Seattle shortly settled for a Jason Myers field goal attempt to re-take the lead. In a game like this, points are at a premium and every one of them adds up.

The Giants will receive the ball to start the second half.

