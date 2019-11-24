Seahawks lead Eagles 10-3 at half

The Eagles offense isn’t looking any better than it did last week, but they remain one score behind the Seahawks after 30 minutes of play on a windy day in Philadelphia.

The Seahawks blew one scoring chance when Russell Wilson airmailed a throw to a wide open Jacob Hollister in the end zone and saw another one fizzle when DK Metcalf dropped a pass in the end zone. They settled for a field goal after the first of those miscues and lead the Eagles 10-3 as a result.

Carson Wentz threw an interception, lost a fumble and has been sacked three times on the afternoon. A fourth sack and second fumble was wiped out by a defensive holding penalty, so the Eagles line is struggling with right tackle Lane Johnson in the concussion protocol and right guard Brandon Brooks out of the game due to an illness.

Greg Ward, who was called up from the practice squad with Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor injured, is the team’s leading receiver and the absence of Jadeveon Clowney has not made facing the Seahawks defense any easier.

Wilson threw a touchdown to Malik Turner on a well-executed flea flicker, but is 7-of-14 for 116 yards overall. Rashaad Penny has 37 rushing yards on four carries, so a few more looks may be in the cards for him as the Seahawks try to grind their way to a road win.