The Seahawks haven’t gotten into the end zone yet on Sunday, but they still lead the Cardinals after 30 minutes of play in Seattle.

Jason Myers hit three field goals and the Seahawks defense made sure that the Arizona offense didn’t get a touchdown of their own over the first two quarters of play. The result is a 9-3 Seahawks lead.

The Cardinals struck first with a field goal on their opening possession of the game. That marked their first points in the first quarter this season, but the lead was short-lived as the Seahawks answered with the first of Myers’ field goals on their first drive. Arizona drove back into the red zone, but opted to go for it on fourth down and an incomplete pass kept them from adding any points.

Geno Smith is 10-of-15 for 91 yards and he’s run for 44 yards on five carries. Rookie Ken Walker has eight carries for 59 yards in his first NFL start.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is 9-of-14 for 87 yards. He’s run for 49 yards, but he’s also been sacked three times by an aggressive Seahawks defense.

Seahawks lead Cardinals 9-3 at halftime originally appeared on Pro Football Talk