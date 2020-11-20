Seahawks lead Cardinals 16-7 at halftime as defense ruled the first half

The Seahawks lead the Cardinals 16-7 at halftime. As they know better than anyone, it means nothing.

In Week 7, Seattle led Arizona 27-14 with 43 seconds left in the second quarter. The Cardinals won 37-34 in overtime.

Thursday night’s game has not broken into the expected scorefest as the defenses have dominated. Arizona, which ranks first in total offense, had only 107 yards in the first half against the NFL’s 32nd-ranked defense, and Seattle, which ranks third in total offense, has only 205 yards.

The teams combined for seven punts in the first 30 minutes.

Kyler Murray injured his right shoulder on a sack in the first quarter but has not let it bother him. The Seahawks Defense has bothered him far more thus far.

Murray is 9-of-14 for 89 yards and has three carries for 7 yards. The Seahawks have sacked him twice, with LJ Collier and Carlos Dunlap each getting one.

DeAndre Hopkins, who was on the receiving end of the Hail Murray last week, has one reception for 7 yards.

The Cardinals’ touchdown came on a 2-yard run by Kenyan Drake, who has seven touches for 36 yards.

Russell Wilson has thrown a 25-yard touchdown pass to DK Metcalf and an 11-yard score to Tyler Lockett. Metcalf dropped what should have been a 9-yard touchdown catch with five seconds left, forcing the Seahawks to settle for a 27-yard field goal by Jason Myers.

The Seahawks’ final drive was set up by a 46-yard pass interference penalty on Patrick Peterson, who grabbed Metcalf’s jersey and tugged it with 20 seconds remaining in the half.

Wilson is 14-of-17 for 125 yards and two touchdowns, with Lockett catching six passes for 48 yards and the touchdown. The Cardinals have sacked Wilson three times.

Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson was carted off late in the first half with an injury to his right leg.

