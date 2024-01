The Seahawks have a 10-3 lead on the Cardinals midway through the second quarter.

The teams traded red zone field goals before the Seahawks finally reached the end zone.

Geno Smith threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Will Dissly with 7:06 remaining until halftime.

Seattle has 163 yards with Ken Walker rushing for 55 yards on 10 carries. Smith is 6-of-11 for 102 yards, and Dissly has two catches for 40 yards.

The Cardinals have 130 yards.