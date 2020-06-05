Seahawks LB K.J. Wright preparing to be on the field Week 1

K.J. Wright underwent shoulder surgery this offseason, but his intention is to be ready to go when the Seattle Seahawks kick off the 2020 NFL season.

"Health is good," Wright told Ian Furness of Sports Radio 950 KJR. "I'm ahead of schedule of where I need to be and if there's a football season, I plan on being out there game one."

During the NFL Draft, Seattle GM John Schneider revealed that the 30-year-old linebacker had underwent surgery and was in the rehabilitation process.

"I'm not sure of the timeline on when he's going to be back," Schneider said. "Hopefully, he makes it back on time, and we'll see how it goes. It's just a weird offseason. I mean for everybody, but especially for guys that have had offseason surgery."

Some had speculated that Wright, who started 124 games in his nine seasons for Seattle, was planning to retire after the Seahawks took Texas Tech linebacker Jordyn Brooks in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

But Schneider instead hinted at the possibility the 10-year pro could move to the strongside linebacker spot, providing him with more opportunities to rush the quarterback. Brooks would have a chance to compete for the weakside linebacker position of the future next to Bobby Wagner.

Wright is entering the final year of his contract this season. Wright, along with Wagner and veteran Bruce Irvin, are expected to be Seattle's starting linebackers in 2020.

