Seahawks LB Jordyn Brooks tore his ACL, done for season

The Seahawks will have to finish out their 2022 season without Jordyn Brooks.

According to head coach Pete Carroll, the knee injury that Brooks suffered in the first half of Sunday’s win over the Jets is a “legit” ACL tear, meaning Brooks is definitely done of the remainder of the year.

Pete Carroll says on @SeattleSports radio show that Jordyn Brooks has an ACL injury, Calls it "legit.'' So, Brooks obviously will be out for the rest of year. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 2, 2023

Brooks finishes the season with 161 combined tackles, the third-most in the NFL going into Week 18.

For their last regular season game and perhaps the playoffs Tanner Muse will be taking Brooks’ place in the lineup. Muse had a strong debut, posting the second-highest Pro Football Focus grade on the team.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire