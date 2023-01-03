Pete Carroll provides Seahawks injury updates heading into Week 18
Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll provided a number of player injury updates heading into Week 18 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll provided a number of player injury updates heading into Week 18 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
The defense’s signal caller got hurt making a tackle in the second quarter of a must-win game against the New York Jets.
A Memphis rapper was found dead Sunday afternoon.
The Rams can't make the playoffs, but at least they can prevent their division rival from making it.
The Giants are in the playoffs with a win over the Colts and it looks like there’s a good chance that they’ll be celebrating a return to the postseason at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. Landon Collins returned a Nick Foles interception 52 yards for a touchdown just after the two minute warning and the Giants [more]
Purdue women's basketball started the new year with a 73-61 win over Wisconsin on Sunday afternoon.
Head coaches Zac Taylor and Sean McDermott also deserve commendation for putting the health of their players over the demands of the National Football League, which has hit an absolutely unthinkable new low when it comes to "player safety."
We await further information regarding Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who remains at last word in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after experiencing cardiac arrest on the field during last night’s game. We have nothing at this time to say about any other issues in the NFL, and we have suspended coverage [more]
A scary scene played out Monday at Paycor Stadium, as emergency medical personnel attended to Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin.
Detroit Lions WR Chuck Hughes is the only player to die during an NFL game: 1971 against the Chicago Bears on the field at Tiger Stadium.
Medical personnel worked on Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin for several minutes on the field before he was transported to UC Medical Center.
‘Bayless has made his money by being a living, breathing troll who slings hot takes against the wall’
The Bills-Bengals game was delayed more than 15 minutes for a frightening injury.
An imbalanced schedule for Bills and Bengals in playoff mix wouldn’t be worst-case scenario after Bills safety collapsed on field. Football can wait.
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was taken to hospital after he collapsed on field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Cincinnati’s Paycor Stadium on Monday, January 2.ESPN reported that Hamlin received CPR for multiple minutes before being taken off field.Monday’s game was suspended following the incident.“The thoughts and prayers of all of Bills Mafia are supporting you, Damar,” the Buffalo Bills tweeted after holding a prayer on the field.This is a developing story. Credit: @cosmicbooknews via Storyful
Joe Burrow & the #Bengals tried to do whatever they could to help support the #Bills:
After Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during the Jan. 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, his team provided more details on the harrowing incident.
How fast is Alabama football running back Jahmyr Gibbs? He revealed a shockingly fast clocking on Monday after declaring for 2023 NFL Draft.
The NFL held a conference call for media members after midnight on Tuesday to discuss events surrounding the decision to postpone Monday night’s game between the Bills and Bengals, following the serious health situation that occurred regarding Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Participating were Jeff Miller, NFL executive vice president of communications, public affairs & policy, [more]
The line was recognized by someone, somewhere. And when that happened, it allowed us to turn all of our attention to Hamlin, which is where it belonged from the moment he collapsed on the field from cardiac arrest.
Moving the Chiefs-Raiders game to Saturday was an odd choice, writes The Star’s Sam McDowell. Here’s why the NFL might regret it.