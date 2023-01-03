Pete Carroll provides Seahawks injury updates heading into Week 18

Storyful

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was taken to hospital after he collapsed on field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Cincinnati’s Paycor Stadium on Monday, January 2.ESPN reported that Hamlin received CPR for multiple minutes before being taken off field.Monday’s game was suspended following the incident.“The thoughts and prayers of all of Bills Mafia are supporting you, Damar,” the Buffalo Bills tweeted after holding a prayer on the field.This is a developing story. Credit: @cosmicbooknews via Storyful