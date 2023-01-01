Seahawks LB Jordyn Brooks carted off, ruled out vs. Jets with knee injury

The Seahawks may have just lost their defensive centerpiece for the rest of the season.

Inside linebacker Jordyn Brooks appears to have seriously hurt his leg while making a tackle against the Jets. After being tended to on the sidelines by the medical staff, he was spotted being carted off the field to the locker room.

Glum Seahawks LB, defensive signal caller Jordyn Brooks leaves field on back of a cart after leg injury. ⁦@thenewstribune⁩ pic.twitter.com/Qy8bjTFjtl — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) January 1, 2023

Brooks was very quickly ruled out for the rest of the game with a knee injury.

.@Seahawks injury update: LB Jordyn Brooks is Out (knee). — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) January 1, 2023

Cody Barton has taken over as the new defensive signal-caller and Tanner Muse has taken Brooks’ place in the lineup.

Seattle leads the Jets 17-6 just before halftime.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire