Seahawks LB Jordyn Brooks among top 5 tacklers in Madden 23

The Seahawks have a pair of qualified starting linebackers heading into the 2022 season, if not a star like Bobby Wagner.

Jordyn Brooks is taking over as the team’s new defensive playcaller and how well he does in that role will go a long way in determining just how good this Seattle defense will be.

Brooks took a huge step forward last season in every part of his game. Now he’s been recognized as one of the best tacklers in the league. EA Sports has ranked Brooks No. 4 in tackling ability among linebackers in their latest version of Madden, giving him a 95 rating.

Last season Brooks ranked second in the NFL with 184 combined tackles, trailing only Foye Oluokun (192).

List