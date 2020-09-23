Seahawks LB had a prescient message for Cam Newton in win vs. Patriots

Did Irvin predict Seahawks stuffing Cam on Patriots' final play? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Seattle Seahawks kept Bruce Irvin's promise.

The Seahawks allowed two rushing touchdowns to quarterback Cam Newton on Sunday night in their instant classic matchup with the New England Patriots.

After Newton's second score, in which the QB waltzed into the end zone on a designed run to the left, a mic'd up Irvin fired some trash talk at Newton that turned out to be very accurate.

"You ain't going to be able to do that all night!" Irvin barked at Newton, as seen on Showtime's latest edition of "Inside the NFL" on Tuesday night. "I promise you. I promise you."

Fast forward to the final play of the game, when the Patriots needed a touchdown to win the game and put the ball in Newton's hands on essentially the same play call.

.@seahawks needed closers on defense and that's exactly what they got.



Irvin suffered a season-ending knee injury earlier in the game and wasn't on the field for this play. But his teammates made him look like a soothsayer by stuffing Newton short of the goal line and clinching Seattle's 35-30 win.

Should the Patriots have run a different play there? After all, Irvin's message to Newton suggested the entire Seahawks defense knew what was coming.

Then again, Newton is a historically great goal-line rusher, and there's plenty of evidence to suggest New England was right to play to its strength.