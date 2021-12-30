Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner was unbothered by the elements during snow game
Bobby Wagner is beginning to wonder about his future with the Seahawks, if his comments yesterday were any indication. Wagner is in his 10th season in the NFL and has a massive cap number next year – which makes him vulnerable despite the fact that he’s been the best middle linebacker in football for a long time.
For now, Wagner is still enjoying himself and playing at a high level most of the time. He was mic’d up for NFL Films during Sunday’s snow game against the Bears – and appeared to be completely unbothered by the cold.
#Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner was built for the cold 🥶
(Via @NFLFilms)pic.twitter.com/TsARCIdR9O
— Pro Football Network (@PFN365) December 30, 2021
