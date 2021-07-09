Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner on Russell Wilson offseason drama: 'It's all water under the bridge now'

The Seattle Seahawks will report for training camp in less than three weeks, at which point they'll get down to the business of trying to put together a 10th consecutive winning season – and maybe earn a ninth playoff berth, fifth NFC West crown, third Super Bowl appearance and second Lombardi Trophy in what's been an unparalleled decade of excellence for the franchise.

However, they will also be emerging from an offseason that's hardly been the norm, Russell Wilson uncharacteristically expressing some agitation with the organization.

Shortly after Seattle's wild-card loss to the Los Angeles Rams in January, the veteran quarterback revealed he was "frustrated I’m getting hit too much" and lobbied to have input on personnel moves (a la Tom Brady). Shortly thereafter, according to multiple reports, Wilson's camp even provided the Seahawks a list of teams he would waive his no-trade clause to join if it came to that.

It never did.

Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner congratulates WR DK Metcalf (14) and QB Russell Wilson (3) during last season's playoff game.

But despite all that drama – real or perceived – Wilson's most accomplished teammate says all is well in the Pacific Northwest, the quarterback's bridges with the rest of the locker room remaining fully intact.

"I think, honestly, it's part of how the league works. If you lose and don't go to the big game, they always try to figure out what went wrong, what happened," Seattle linebacker Bobby Wagner told USA TODAY Sports on Friday.

"And so I think after Russell made a couple of those comments, I think it was an opportunity for a lot of people to run with it.

"I definitely feel like it was a little overblown, but it's all water under the bridge now."

Assuming, at least, the snowpack in the Pacific Northwest doesn't suddenly melt.

After all, the Seahawks have lost four of their past five postseason contests and haven't reached the NFC championship game since the 2014 season. And though they added tight end Gerald Everett in free agency, traded for guard Gabe Jackson and re-signed running back Chris Carson and defensive end Carlos Dunlap, the division rival 49ers, Cardinals and Rams made far more notable moves in the offseason. With so many key players coming back from injuries, San Francisco is widely expected to make a bid to reclaim the division throne Seattle sat atop by 2020's end.

For his part, Wilson tried to calm the waters in June, denying he ever wanted to be dealt while saying: “We’re on the same page. We’re here to do what we’re meant to do, and that’s to win it all.

“I’m excited. I’m excited about who we have, the guys we have, excited where we are. Coach (Pete) Carroll and I’s relationship couldn’t be stronger on it. ... My focus is to win. Winning means everything to me.”

Wagner, a six-time first-team All-Pro and second-round draft pick in 2012 – Wilson was taken in Round 3 that year – feels the same but acknowledges the challenges of keeping a talented nucleus together after watching the Seahawks' famous "Legion of Boom" erode over the years. Unless linebacker K.J. Wright re-signs soon, Wagner will be the only holdover from Seattle's Super Bowl defenses.

"I think as you get older – for me – I've always had the idea I've wanted to play for the Seahawks my whole career. So I kinda knew at some point, as we started getting up there in years and started getting up there in age, we weren't going to be able to play with each other for a long time," said Wagner, 31, while ticking off the incremental departures of Kam Chancellor, Richard Sherman, Earl Thomas, Cliff Avril and more ... while remaining hopeful Wright returns.

"Things get figured out ... hopefully the team makes the right decision."

***

