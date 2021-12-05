Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner picks off poor pass by Jimmy Garoppolo
This first quarter is only half over and bonkers drunk already.
Watch Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner add to the excitement by picking off a bad pass from 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.
Jimmy G threw this right to Bobby Wagner pic.twitter.com/NeKoraq3Ht
— Alex (@dbs408) December 5, 2021
That’s the 11th interception of Wagner’s career.
Unfortunately, Jason Myers missed a 56-yard field goal on the ensuing possession. The score is 7-7 but chaos is clearly winning the game.
