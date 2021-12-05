Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner picks off poor pass by Jimmy Garoppolo

In this article:

This first quarter is only half over and bonkers drunk already.

Watch Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner add to the excitement by picking off a bad pass from 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Jimmy G threw this right to Bobby Wagner pic.twitter.com/NeKoraq3Ht — Alex (@dbs408) December 5, 2021

That’s the 11th interception of Wagner’s career.

Unfortunately, Jason Myers missed a 56-yard field goal on the ensuing possession. The score is 7-7 but chaos is clearly winning the game.

