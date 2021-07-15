Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner partners with HBCU Legacy Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner has become the latest player to partner with the HBCU Legacy Bowl.

Wagner’s partnership is a multi-year deal, the Legacy Bowl announced.

"It's an honor," Wagner said in a statement, "to support the Black College Football Hall of Fame and HBCU Legacy Bowl in their efforts to provide more opportunities for students attending historically black colleges and universities."

The HBCU Legacy Bowl was established in March by the Black College Football Hall of Fame, which is aimed to showcase approximately 100 draft-eligible players from HBCU’s around the country.

There’s been mounting frustration regarding HBCU players not receiving a chance in the NFL. No players from such schools were selected during the 2021 NFL Draft.

“It’s hard to believe that not one guy is worthy of being drafted,” said Washington Football Team senior adviser Doug Williams, a Grambling alum. “That, to me, that’s a travesty. Hopefully we can fix it.”

The first iteration of the HBCU Legacy Bowl is expected to be on Feb. 19, 2022, the Saturday after Super Bowl LVI, at Yulman Stadium at Tulane University and will be broadcasted on NFL Network.

Wagner joins Patrick Mahomes, the NFL, and Adidas as a few of the founding partners of the HBCU Legacy Bowl.

"Bobby Wagner is a true and loyal friend to HBCUs," Black College Football Hall of Fame co-founder Doug Williams said in a statement. "We thank him for his leadership and continued commitment to opening doors for others."