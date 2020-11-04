Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner named NFC Defensive Player of Week 8

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner had himself a ballgame last Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers and for his impressive efforts, he has been named the NFC’s Defensive Player of Week 8.

Seattle’s defense as a whole showed great improvement in the win over the 49ers but Wagner played himself played at a different level. On the day, Wagner led the team in tackles with 11, also tallying two sacks, four quarterback hits and three tackles for loss.

Before the matchup, Wagner had given his squad a pep talk of sorts, demanding they step up to the task at hand.

“I feel like as the leader of the defense, you have to address the team, you have to bring the issues to light and get everyone on the same page and talk about discipline and consistency,” Wagner explained Sunday. “That’s kind of what we did. Everybody locked in this week. We had a great practice, a great week and it showed in the game.”

This is just Wagner’s second NFC Defensive Player of the Week award over his career – the first he also earned against the 49ers in 2018.

