Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner earns NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors

For the second time in his NFL career, Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner is taking home NFC Defensive Player of the Week Honors.

A much-improved defensive performance in the Seattle Seahawks' 37-27 win over the San Francisco 49ers can be attributed to Wagner’s outburst on Sunday. The Seahawks captain had 11 tackles on Sunday, 2.0 sacks, four quarterback hits and three tackles for loss in Seattle’s dominant performance.

"I feel like as the leader of the defense, you have to address the team, you have to bring the issues to light and get everyone on the same page and talk about discipline and consistency," Wagner said after Sunday’s win which lifted Seattle to 6-1 on the season. "That's kind of what we did. Everybody locked in this week. We had a great practice, a great week and it showed in the game."

The last time Wagner took home DPOTW honors, it was also against the Seahawks division foe, the 49ers. The five-time All-Pro stuffed the stat sheet in Seattle’s 43-16 victory over San Francisco in Week 13 of the 2018 season in a performance Pete Carroll called a “complete game.”

The Seahawks coach had praise for his star linebacker again last Sunday.

“Bobby was phenomenal today,” Carroll said. “He had a couple sacks, but he had 3-4 other rushes, too, where he was a factor and bothered the quarterback. I think Bobby, he’s a great leader. He never said anything to this team that he wouldn’t ask of himself, and he came through in a great way, and kind of solidified what a stud leader that he is.”

Sunday was just one game, but the Wagner-led defense made tremendous strides blitz-wise and from a pass rush perspective.

In Week 9, Seattle's defense will have an opportunity to prove it is turning the corner in the right direction with notable reinforcements making a return to the field. Next up, the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.