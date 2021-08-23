Seahawks LB Ben Burr-Kirven, WR John Ursua both suffered season-ending ACL tears

The Seahawks suffered several serious injuries in Saturday night’s preseason loss to the Broncos. Two players had to be carted off the field, and it appears both of them will miss the entire 2021 campaign.

Wide receiver John Ursua shared the news on his Instagram page that he has a torn ACL and is out for the year.

Ian Rapoport at NFL Network is also reporting that linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven has also torn his ACL and will miss the whole season.

#Seahawks LB Ben Burr-Kirven suffered a torn ACL on Saturday night, source said following the MRI. The former fifth-round pick had worked with the starters and was impressing at camp, emerging as a key player. Now, done for the season. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 23, 2021

Tragic news on both accounts. Ursua had been impressing and had a chance to earn legitimate playing time behind the starters at wide reciever. Meanwhile, Burr-Kirven was a critical special teams contributor each of the last two years.

