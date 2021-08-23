Seahawks LB Ben Burr-Kirven, WR John Ursua both suffered season-ending ACL tears

Tim Weaver
·1 min read
The Seahawks suffered several serious injuries in Saturday night’s preseason loss to the Broncos. Two players had to be carted off the field, and it appears both of them will miss the entire 2021 campaign.

Wide receiver John Ursua shared the news on his Instagram page that he has a torn ACL and is out for the year.

Ian Rapoport at NFL Network is also reporting that linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven has also torn his ACL and will miss the whole season.

Tragic news on both accounts. Ursua had been impressing and had a chance to earn legitimate playing time behind the starters at wide reciever. Meanwhile, Burr-Kirven was a critical special teams contributor each of the last two years.

