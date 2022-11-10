Seahawks LB Aaron Donkor on game in Munich: ‘It’s going to be a party’

German linebacker Aaron Donkor has been with the Seattle Seahawks for over a year and a half now, first joining the team as a participant in the International Player Pathway Program. He’s hoping this week he gets to make his NFL debut in front of his “home” crowd when the Seahawks take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Munich.

Donkor spoke to the media Wednesday before the Seahawks departed and he was asked about the reception the club might have in his home country.

“German fans are going to embrace us and love us,” Donkor told reporters. “I’m not sure if they know who to root for, but we’ll make sure they are with us when we step on that field. So, that’s the goal.”

Donkor and his teammates know that this is a work trip, but there should be a little time to sneak in some fun as well.

“I feel like the Germans are going to do their thing” Donkor continued. “They are great hosts. They have been preparing and organizing and making sure everything is set up. It’s going to be a party.

“I already know they are excited and it’s going to be a Super Bowl in every sense of the words.”

While the party will last all week, the game is set for a 6:30 am PT kickoff on Sunday.

