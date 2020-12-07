Seahawks lay stunning egg in loss to Colt McCoy, Giants

Russell Wilson’s waning MVP campaign likely took its last breath on Sunday.

With a chance to maintain control of the NFC West, the Seattle Seahawks dropped a massive dud at home in a stunning 17-12 loss to the New York Giants.

Led by an aggressive defense and an offense helmed by backup quarterback Colt McCoy that did just enough, the Giants scored the first win of the season for the NFC East against a team with a winning record. And they did it on the road.

No Russell Wilson rally this time

The Giants held the Seahawks out of the end zone until a Wilson touchdown pass to Chris Carson with 6:09 left in the fourth quarter cut New York’s lead to 17-12. It wasn’t enough.

Seattle had a chance to win the game after forcing a punt with 1:55 remaining. But there were no Wilson heroics in store as a late sack set Seattle up with a fourth-and-18 that it didn’t convert, allowing the Giants to take a knee to run out the clock.

Russell Wilson and the Seahawks remain in a dogfight for the NFC West. (AP Photo/Larry Maurer)

The Giants didn’t get much from McCoy, who was making just his eighth NFL start since the 2012 season in place of an injured Daniel Jones. But they didn’t need it. The 10-year NFL veteran completed 13 of 22 pass attempts for 105 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

New York instead focused on its running attack, led by 135 yards on 16 carries by Wayne Gallman. A smothering defense that neutralized Wilson did the heavy lifting on the other side of the ball.

Giants sack Wilson’s MVP bid

The Giants sacked Wilson five times and forced him into a pedestrian performance on his home turf. Wilson completed 27 of 43 passes for 263 yards with one touchdown and one interception, a far cry from the video game numbers he put up in a 5-0 start that put the veteran Seahawks quarterback atop the early MVP race.

Wilson’s performance has faltered in the second half of the season alongside the Seahawks, who are now 3-4 since their 5-0 start.

Big result for NFC East, West races

The result has big implications for both the NFC East and NFC West races. The Giants improved to 5-7, which adds up to significant lead in the paltry NFC East. The 4-7 Washington Football Team is a half game back of the Giants and is scheduled to take on the 11-0 Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday.

Story continues

New York also holds a tiebreaker edge over Washington courtesy of a season sweep of its rival. The 3-8-1 Philadelphia Eagles and the 3-8 Dallas Cowboys — who play the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday — are even further back.

The NFC West, meanwhile, remains wide open after the Los Angeles Rams beat the Arizona Cardinals 38-28 on Sunday. The Rams and Seahawks are now tied atop the division at 8-4 with the Cardinals likely relegated to fighting for a Wild Card berth at 6-6.

The Rams and Seahawks will face off in Week 16 in Seattle in a game that could ultimately decide the division. Seattle won a Week 10 matchup in Los Angeles.

