Seahawks land at No. 7 in latest training camp NFL power rankings

The 2021 NFL preseason is now underway and so are NFL.com’s latest power rankings. Around the NFL writer Dan Hanzus took a fresh look at each team around the league to update his rankings following April’s draft.

While most clubs didn’t see a change, the Seattle Seahawks climbed up one spot from No. 8 post-draft to land at No. 7 overall.

“Jamal Adams holds all the cards in his negotiations with the Seahawks heading into the final year of his contract,” Hanzus writes. “He knows Seattle paid dearly for his services, with two first-round picks going to the Jets in last summer’s mega-trade.”

NFL Power Rankings (via @DanHanzus): Cowboys up, Colts down as preseason rolls onhttps://t.co/7Z0mA6m1wj pic.twitter.com/34fWHhzgl7 — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) August 12, 2021

“Letting Adams get away would be a PR disaster for the Seahawks, so the Pro Bowler will continue to sit back and wait while his people work toward a contract that will make him the league’s highest-paid safety. Adams and left tackle Duane Brown continue to “hold-in” and miss practices — a subplot that will gain more attention as the preseason ramps up.”

While both Adams and Brown have yet to take the field this summer, both have at least been attending Seattle’s sessions in person. Watching from the sidelines during the exhibition games may raise a few eyebrows.

Seattle is set to square off against the Raiders in Las Vegas Saturday night. Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m. PT.

