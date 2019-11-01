Seahawks land Josh Gordon on waivers

The Patriots likely didn’t release receiver Josh Gordon for fear of having him land with a contender in the AFC. Instead, he landed with a contender in the NFC.

Per multiple reports, the Seahawks made a successful waivers claim for the former Patriot.

Gordon boosts a receiving corps that boasts the likes of veteran Tyler Lockett and rookie D.K. Metcalf. And Gordon, by virtue of the fact that the Patriots released him, is healthy.

As Tom Curran of NBC Sports Boston explained on PFT Live earlier today, Gordon may have fallen out of favor in New England because he was no longer dotting i’s and crossing t’s in the way all Patriots players are expected to do. In Seattle, Gordon gets a fresh start with a 6-2 team that has one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, and that could get quality production from a receiver who in 2013 generated more receiving yards in one season (1,646) than Hall of Famers Randy Moss and Terrell Owens ever did.

Seattle’s successful claim for Gordon means that teams picking higher than them on the pecking order didn’t make a claim. It’s possible that other teams lower on the waivers priority (based on record) tried to get him.