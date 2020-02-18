Seahawks land Greg Olsen

Greg Olsen took some time to make up his mind about what to do after visiting Buffalo, Seattle and Washington following his release from the Panthers, but he’s come to a decision.

PFT has learned, via a league source, that Olsen is signing with the Seahawks. It is a one-year deal worth $7 million with $5.5 million in guaranteed money.

Buffalo and Washington had clear connections to Olsen from his time in Carolina, but he’ll be playing for Pete Carroll rather than reuniting with Sean McDermott or Ron Rivera in a new city. That will make him a new target for Russell Wilson to use as the Seahawks try to return to the postseason in 2020.

Will Dissly, Jacob Hollister and Luke Willson saw the most snaps at tight end for Seattle in 2019. Dissly tore his Achilles during the 2019 season while Willson is set for free agency in March. Ed Dickson spent all of the regular season on injured reserve and is under contract for 2020, but the Seahawks may prefer to spend his $3 million cap hit elsewhere.