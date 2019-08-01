Seahawks DE L.J. Collier out indefinitely with 'rare' ankle sprain

L.J. Collier has a "badly sprained ankle" and "it's going to be a bit" before he's ready to return, according to Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll.

Carroll spoke to reporters following Thursday's practice and provided a mostly grim update on the team's 2019 first-round pick. Collier went down during Tuesday's practice after getting tied up with an offensive lineman. Adam Schefter later reported that Collier suffered a high-ankle sprain, but that didn't necessarily indicate how long the defensive lineman would be out. The recovery time for high-ankle sprains can vary from three weeks to well over a month.

Carroll didn't sound overly optimistic about Collier being ready for the opener in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

"It was really an awkward position that he got tangled up in. We'll have to take some time to figure it out, but it's going to be some weeks though," Carroll said. "It's a little bit unusual in the upper part of his foot. It's an unusual one for us. We've never had a guy sprain his ankle just like this. That's why we're going to be really slow to make sure we know what we're doing with this. It's a rare sprain."

Here are a few other Seahawks injury updates:

- Mike Iupati has a mild foot sprain and it "shouldn't be too long" before he's back, according to Carroll. Iupati is already out of the boot that he was wearing on Tuesday.

- Duane Brown wasn't at practice on Thursday but had an excused absence to deal with a personal matter.

- The fear is that tight end Justin Johnson tore his Achilles. He went down late in practice after being targeted near the sideline.

- D.J. Fluker appeared to get knicked up late in practice as he was sitting out the final few periods. Carroll said "Fluk is fine" after practice.

- Tyler Lockett was down briefly after attempting to make a leaping catch in the end zone. He sat out a few periods before returning. Carroll said he just had the wind knocked out of him.

