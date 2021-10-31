The Seahawks listed three players as questionable for today’s game against the Jaguars. All three will play.

Left tackle Duane Brown (illness), running back Alex Collins (groin) and offensive guard Damien Lewis (shoulder) are active.

The Seahawks did make former first-round choice L.J. Collier a healthy scratch again. The defensive end has played only two games this season and could be a trade candidate before Tuesday’s trade deadline.

In 39 snaps, Collier has three tackles and two quarterback hits.

The Seahawks’ other inactives are cornerback Bless Austin, defensive back Marquise Blair (knee), center Dakoda Shepley, offensive tackle Stone Forsythe and tight end Tyler Mabry. Blair is headed to injured reserve.

The Jaguars’ inactives are cornerback Chris Claybrooks, tight end Jacob Hollister and pass rusher Jordan Smith. Cornerback Tyson Campbell (toe) and defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton (shoulder) are active.

Seahawks make L.J. Collier a healthy scratch for sixth time in eight games originally appeared on Pro Football Talk