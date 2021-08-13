Seahawks DE L.J. Collier calls Shane Waldron’s offense ‘faster, more hungry’

The Legion of Boom is long gone. While the defense has dropped off a lot since Seattle’s peak, the Seahawks offense is becoming a powerhouse and it’s what makes this team go these days. This year there’s a new playcaller at the helm. We won’t get to see offensive coordinator Shane Waldron’s scheme in an honest game for a few more weeks, but the early reviews from the defensive players trying to stop it at training camp are positive.

Here’s how defensive end L.J. Collier described the faster pace under Waldron, per Michael Shawn-Dugar at the Athletic.

“Defensive end L.J. Collier spent two seasons practicing against Brian Schottenheimer’s offense and the first words he used to describe Waldron’s scheme were “’faster, more hungry. . . Those guys are really moving out there, getting the ball out quick and I think we’re going to surprise some teams with how fast we’re moving the ball and how quickly we’re getting it down the field.'”

The tension between letting Russell Wilson cook and Pete Carroll’s passion for a physical run game has been a long-running storyline for this squad. Giving Wilson more freedom to push the tempo is the right idea, so long as he can avoid stretches like the uncharacteristic funk he full into late in the 2020 season.

If Waldron strikes the right balance there’s a real chance he can fulfill Wilson’s belief that this could be the best offense in the league.

