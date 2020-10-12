Seahawks knew they had won the game after stopping Minnesota on 4th down originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

While the Seahawks didn't take the lead until 15 ticks of the clock remained, the Seattle sideline knew it was over long before then.

With the Vikings facing a fourth-and-inches on Seattle's six-yard line, Mike Zimmer elected to go for it: "I told them in the headset, we didn’t come here for this. Let’s go win it."

What ensued was the opposite.

Alexander Mattison misread the hole on the right side of his line and was stopped short of the line to gain. The tackle-for-loss was made possible by linebacker Cody Martin beating his man forcing a rash decision by the Vikings running back.

"You saw Cody made that tremendous play on his fourth down stop. That was super big for us," explained linebacker K.J. Wright. "We came off of a timeout on that fourth down play, we knew they was going to run the ball and so, give the offense back to Russ."

After forcing a turnover on downs to give the ball back to MVP frontrunner Russell Wilson down just five points with 1:57 remaining, the Seahawks as a team knew they had the game won.

"I knew once we made that fourth down stop, I was like 'We about to win,'" said Wright. "You guys should see the confidence we had on the sideline. Everybody was just so positive and optimistic."

Seattle head coach Pete Carroll echoed that sentiment.

"I can't express what it feels like when we're going on the field even though it was 94 yards away... It didn't matter. Give Russ four downs and he's going to find a way to make a first down."

Wilson did just that converting not one, but two fourth downs on the game-winning drive. The first being a 39-yard pass completion to DK Metcalf on 4th-and-10.

"I just saw it hanging in the air and my only thought was to go get the ball," said Metcalf.

Despite the down and distance heading into that pass completion, the Seahawks sideline believed they would leave the field victors, with Russ behind center.

"We just have the belief as a team, we have Russell at quarterback [that] anything is possible. and his Hall-of-Fame career, he just keeps adding to it," said Wright. "We knew even when it was 4th-and-10 I was like 'We going to find a way.'"

While Russell Wilson's game-winning drive to win the thriller will make the headlines, don't forget Seattle's defense stepped up to provide the offense that opportunity to win the game. Carroll didn't, as he credited his defense with stepping up when it mattered most.

"We're not playing the way we want to play on defense the whole game but we make the plays when we have to make them and we make the stops when we have to make the stops... They rise up. A marvelous character going on with these guys and we're having a blast."

"We know how to win," added Wright.

Now heading into the bye 5-0 for the first time in franchiser history, the Seahawks couldn't be happier leaving CenturyLink Field.

"This season's a million miles long but back in the day in 'Trojan Land' all you wanted to be was undefeated at the bye and so that still holds true."

Seattle will have Week 6 off before traveling to the dessert to play the Arizona Cardinals in Week 7.

