Seahawks give kicker Jason Myers 4-year contract extension

The Seattle Seahawks have announced a contract extension for their placekicker, Jason Myers. According to Mike Dugar at the Athletic, the contract is worth $21.1 million over the next four years. Only Justin Tucker of the Ravens makes more annually at the position.

Myers came into the league in 2015 with the Jaguars after going undrafted out of Marist. He spent three years in Jacksonville, followed by one with the Jets before signing with Seattle.

Since joining the Seahawks in 2019, Myers has established himself as one of the league’s most consistent and accurate kickers – subtracting a flukish 2021 season. Over the last four years total he has made 98 of his 112 field goal attempts (87.5%) and 174 of his 186 extra point attempts (93.5%). For his career he has made just under 86% of his field goal attempts.

Myers was due to become an unrestricted free agent in March, so this deal keeps him under contract through the 2026 season.

